Fluellen checks out OKState
Gilmer, Texas wide receiver/safety Rohan Fluellen's recruitment is starting to take off and he hit his first Junior Day this Saturday in Stillwater. A part of a medium-sized group of unofficial vis...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news