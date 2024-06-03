STILLWATER – Top-seeded Oklahoma State dropped its first game of the NCAA Stillwater Regional Sunday with a 5-2 loss to No. 3-seed Florida at O’Brate Stadium.

With the loss, the 12th-ranked Cowboys fell to 42-18, while Florida improved to 31-28. The two teams will play a winner-take-all game Monday at 2 p.m. with the winner advancing to the Clemson Super Regional.

Offensively, Nolan Schubart recorded three hits for the Cowboys, while Zach Ehrhard tallied an RBI.

Carson Benge took the loss on the mound, falling to 3-2 on the season. The sophomore right-hander worked four innings, striking out five and allowing five runs on six hits.

Gabe Davis was excellent out of the bullpen in relief of Benge as he racked up a career-high eight strikeouts and allowed just two hits in four shutout innings.

The Pokes got on the scoreboard early when Ehrhard sent a double to the right field wall to plate Schubart. The play was initially called a two-run home run but was later ruled a double due to fan interference.

Florida tied the game at 1-1 in the fourth when Ashton Wilson crossed home on a wild pitch. Wilson opened the inning with a single, stole second and advanced to third on a fly out.

Colin Brueggemann doubled against the shift to lead off the fourth frame. Avery Ortiz then walked before Tyler Wulfert grounded a ball to second base that was misplayed for an error. The Cowboys stranded the bases to end the frame but held a 2-1 lead.

The Gators rallied in the sixth, scoring four runs on four hits. A three-run shot homer from Colby Shelton created a two-run lead and another run came on a wild pitch to give UF a 5-2 advantage.

Davis entered and stopped the bleeding in the sixth, picking up two strikeouts to end the Gators’ run.

In the seventh, Davis sat down two more before striking out the side in the eighth to keep the OSU deficit at three.

Davis got three quick outs in the ninth, but the Cowboys managed just one baserunner in the ninth on a one-out walk.