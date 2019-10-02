Favorites beginning to emerge for Rivals250 WR JoJo Earle
ALEDO, Texas -- Coaches have been after JoJo Earle for years already, but after Sept. 1 hit, the contact has increased exponentially.Earle, a member of the Rivals250 for 2021, has been in contact w...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news