News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-02 08:15:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Favorites beginning to emerge for Rivals250 WR JoJo Earle

Sam Spiegelman • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst

ALEDO, Texas -- Coaches have been after JoJo Earle for years already, but after Sept. 1 hit, the contact has increased exponentially.Earle, a member of the Rivals250 for 2021, has been in contact w...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}