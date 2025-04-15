Fan information for Orange Power Weekend

What follows below is the Okstate.com release covering Orange Power Weekend, which consists of OSU football's lone open practice of the spring, home baseball games, the Remember the Ten Run and other items of interest.



STILLWATER – Oklahoma State will host a full slate of events for Orange Power Weekend from April 18-20, including an open Cowboy football practice and meet-and-greet at Boone Pickens Stadium, three baseball games, a women's soccer exhibition, the 19th Annual Remember the Ten Run and a sneak peek of the Boone Pickens Legacy Experience at Boone Pickens Stadium.

The baseball schedule includes a three-game series with Houston at O'Brate Stadium on Friday at 6 p.m., Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m., while the soccer team hosts Tulsa Saturday at 7 p.m. at Neal Patterson Stadium and the Remember the Ten Run begins Saturday at 8 a.m.

The open football practice is Saturday at 1 p.m. CT at Boone Pickens Stadium and admission to that event is free to the public. Parking is also free and available in lot 6 on the south side of the stadium. Concessions will be available for purchase. There will also be an exclusive meet-and-greet for members of Pistol Pete's Partners with the football team. The event will start at 12:30 p.m. CT on the field at Boone Pickens Stadium and more information will be emailed to members leading up to the event.

A limited number of memberships for 2024-25 are still available online at www.okstate.com/kidsclub. Families must purchase memberships for children born in 2012 or later by April 16 to get access to the event.

Beginning at 1 p.m., all fans may enter via gate 2 on the south side of the stadium. Practice will begin at 1:15 p.m. and will last just over an hour.

Following practice, the team will host a meet-and-greet for all fans on the field that will last 30 minutes. Fans will enter and exit the field via the ramp on the east plaza, underneath the primary video board.

Fans can also register to get a free sneak peek of the Boone Pickens Legacy Experience from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday in the west end zone of the stadium. As a one-of-a-kind museum dedicated to the life and legacy of the global icon, it embodies the spirit of determination, innovation and philanthropy that Boone Pickens championed. Due to limited space, reservations are necessary. Reserve your spot today.

The renewal process for Oklahoma State football season tickets is now complete. If you are not a season ticket holder and are interested in purchasing them for the 2025 season, then click here to join the 2025 season ticket waitlist to be notified as soon as they become available. Ticket office representatives will also be at the open practice and meet-and-greet to answer any questions.



