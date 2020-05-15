*****

1. Dee Anderson can have a huge year at Oklahoma State.

Farrell’s take: FACT. The former LSU receiver has size and is a huge target in a dangerous Oklahoma State offense. And with Tylan Wallace back and ready to have a huge year, Anderson will be in single coverage a lot. This is a great addition for the Cowboys. Gorney’s take: FACT. Quarterback Spencer Sanders is back. Running back Chuba Hubbard is back. And Wallace, the Cowboys' top receiver, returns as well. With the addition of Anderson, Oklahoma State could be a serious contender in the Big 12 as it looks to win in shootouts with a very capable offense. I have some hesitations because it seems Anderson squandered his opportunities at LSU, but a fresh start is just what the doctor ordered. “Conditioning issues” kept him out of last season in Baton Rouge. If Anderson comes to Stillwater ready to play, the former four-star could be a major contributor.

2. Making unlimited phone calls to recruits is a good idea in this climate.

Farrell’s take: FICTION. I feel bad for the 2021 prospects. Not only will they miss visits and summer camps because of COVID-19, but the NCAA recently allowed college coaches to call them constantly on an unlimited basis because of the extension of the dead period. This is a bad idea. It will lead to major annoyance for recruits and more commitments than usual to stop the madness. As usual, the NCAA got this one wrong. Gorney’s take: FACT. There is definitely serious potential for bothersome phone calls and incessant badgering of these recruits, but we need to keep the communication lines open as much as possible during these times. Coaches cannot visit kids at their high schools. Prospects cannot visit college campuses. And yet many are still making decisions. That means relationships need to be built over the phone or Zoom meetings, and that can be a challenge. Recruits have the choice to pick up the phone or not. If a coach is being a nag, then those recruits can make choices for themselves.

3. Trevor Lawrence is a better pro prospect than Joe Burrow.