OStateIllustrated - Fact or Fiction: Gundy controversy will hurt OSU in recruiting

1. Oklahoma State will take a step back in recruiting after the Gundy controversy.

Farrell's take: FACT. Mike Gundy is under fire and it's doubtful that things will stop anytime soon. This is about more than just wearing a t-shirt supporting a far-right news network, as accusations regarding racial slurs have surfaced from his days as a quarterback in 1989. Oklahoma State isn't a blueblood recruiting program that can survive controversy and flourish in recruiting. Everything needs to go well on and off the field for the Cowboys to finish in the top 25 nationally and they haven't sniffed that status since coming close (27th) in 2014. I just don't think this bodes well for them. ***** OKLAHOMA STATE COMMIT LIST | BIG 12 TEAM RANKINGS ***** Gorney's take: FICTION. The last few weeks have been filled with controversy for Gundy and Oklahoma State but there has not been a rash of de-commitments so it would be surprising to see that happen unless more negative news comes out of Stillwater. And after two disappointing seasons in which Oklahoma State underwhelmed on the field, the Cowboys should be outstanding in 2020. That should only help recruiting. Oklahoma State has only finished better than fifth in the Big 12 team rankings once since 2015, which is a concern, but a further step back is unlikely if things settle down with the off-field situations.

2. DB Will Latu is key for Washington keeping bigger fish home.

Farrell's take: FACT. Will Latu, a versatile player who is listed as a safety but will likely play linebacker, is another important in state get for Jimmy Lake and the Huskies. QB Sam Huard and Latu are both in-state commitments rated four-stars or above and obviously big targets such as JT Tuimoloau and Emeka Egbuka remain. Latu is another player sending a message to the locals that they should stay home and build something special at Washington. Tuimoloau and Egbuka are Ohio State leans right now, but there's a long way to go. Latu and Huard will do their best to keep them home. ***** WASHINGTON COMMIT LIST | PAC-12 TEAM RANKINGS ***** Gorney's take: FICTION. Latu's commitment to Washington is very important and a big win for Lake and his staff, but it will have little to nothing to do with the decisions coming up for Tuimoloau and Egbuka. The Huskies are still very much involved with the two five-stars from Washington, but Ohio State is trending for both and could be the team to beat. It would be a huge statement for the Buckeyes to come into the Pacific Northwest to cherry-pick a five-star defensive end and five-star receiver, but Ohio State has proven it can go anywhere for anybody. Washington is certainly right in the picture, but Latu's commitment won't sway those guys one way or another.

3. Missouri will finish in the top half of the SEC in recruiting.

Mizzou commit Travion Ford (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)