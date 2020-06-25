 OStateIllustrated - Dual-sport Jacobe Johnson has a wild ride ahead of him
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-25 12:15:13 -0500') }} football Edit

Dual-sport Jacobe Johnson has a wild ride ahead of him

Jeff Johnson • OStateIllustrated
Publisher

These days, it's rare to see a prospect with offers from both P5 football and high-major basketball programs. It's basically unheard of for a guy who just finished his freshman year of high school ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}