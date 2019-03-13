Devon Achane has an impressive list of early contenders
CYPRESS, Texas -- Devon Achane’s spring has been bittersweet.The three-star athlete has seen his recruitment take off as schools from all over the country have extended offers to the Fort Bend Mars...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news