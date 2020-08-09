OStateIllustrated - Del City LB/S picks OSU

Oklahoma State's in-state haul for the 2021 class continued to build steam on Sunday afternoon when Donovan Stephens announced his verbal commitment to the Cowboys on Twitter.

A linebacker at Del City, Stephens is regarded as a high school linebacker with defensive back level of coverage skills one-on-one. As such, he projects as a safety in college. At a current 6'0" and 205 pounds, Stephens does have sufficient frame size such that he could grow into a linebacker during his college career. That makes him a valued, versatile prospect for the Cowboys.

Stephens had a final three of OSU, Texas Tech and Boise State. He also holds offers from Baylor, Eastern Michigan, Hawaii and North Texas.

The addition of Stephens brings the OSU 2021 verbal commitment list to 14. One-half of those are Oklahoma natives - which would make it one of the largest in-state hauls in some time already, with plenty of time and spots left in the class.