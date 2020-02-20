Oklahoma State signee Cade Cunningham has been named as one of the five finalists for the Jersey Mike's Naismith National High School Player of the Year. The No.1-rated prospect in the country, Cunningham might just be the hands-down favorite to pick up the honor.

It’s the moment we’ve been waiting for...the finalists for the 2020 @jerseymikes Boys and Girls POY are: 🏀 @bboston_ 🏀 @CadeCunningham_ 🏀 @JalenRomande 🏀 @evan_mobley7 🏀 @JalenSuggs2020 🏀 @paigebueckers1 🏀Kamilla Cardoso 🏀 @tpaopao12 🏀 @Reese10Angel 🏀 @haileyvll

About the Jersey Mike's Naismith National High School Player of the Year award:

Presented annually to the most outstanding boys’ and girls’ prep basketball player who achieves tremendous on-court success.

Jersey Mike’s is proud to partner with the Naismith Awards in recognizing the outstanding efforts of high school athletes and coaches, rewarding their drive and achievements on the court.

The prestigious Naismith Trophy symbolizes excellence, tradition and prestige – many of the same attributes of Jersey Mike’s, whichbelieves that making a sub sandwich and making a difference can be one and the same. In striving to “Be A Sub Above”, Jersey Mike’s wants to honor players and coaches who go above and beyond in their sportsmanship.