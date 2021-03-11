OStateIllustrated - Crook pulls the trigger

The 6-0, 225-pounder's commitment to OSU had been expected for about two weeks. The speculation was that some of the other heavy-hitters on Crook's offer list had made a push to delay his decision. Whether that's true or not remains to be seen, but he is now OSU's eighth commitment for the 2022 class.

The Cowboys offered on June 1, 2019 and were among Crook's first handful of offers. His offer sheet includes the likes of Oklahoma, Michigan, USC, Nebraska, Arizona, Missouri, Texas Tech, Baylor and a host of others.

A 5.7 RivalsRating three-star, Crooks is the third verbal for Jim Knowles' defense, and Knowles' second at the position he coaches, joining homegrown Stillwater product Gabe Brown on the commit list at LB.

Check back with us for more on Crook's decision, direct from the man himself.