Cowgirls win in round 1 of WCWS

The number of innings left on the scoreboard were getting low and Oklahoma State had just ended the bottom of the fifth with the bases loaded while trailing Arizona 2-1.

Leading off the bottom of the sixth with a walk, Miranda Elish set the table. A Sydney Pennington single and an Arizona error led to Cowgirls on second and third with nobody out and Karli Petty walking to the plate.

"Going up to bat just knowing with runners in scoring position, I needed to put the ball in play.," Petty said. "I really focused on just getting on top and driving it through the middle. That was my whole approach that entire at-bat."

Driving it through the middle is exactly what she did...in the form of a three-run homer that put OSU up 4-2, which would end up being the final score.

Elish had some words for Petty during the at-bat.

"I looked at her, and I told her that she was made for this, and I had a little pick on the pitcher, and I just told her what I was seeing just to give her any edge," she said. "Then, I was at third, and she absolutely crushed that ball, and it was awesome. I was really pumped up for her when she was -- when she came around third to home. I probably screamed in her face, but I think everyone was yelling.

Yeah, I was super pumped up. Karli has been hitting great these last couple of weeks, so really lucky to be her teammate and have her on our side."

While Petty, Pennington (2-for-3 with an RBI) and Elish (2-for-2 with a double and a walk)provided the offensive fireworks, All-American Kelly Maxwell got it done in the circle.

Maxwell (20-4) tallied her 15th double-digit strikeout game of the year with 14 against the Wildcats to earn the win in the circle. She recorded her 19th complete game of the season, allowing just two runs on five hits. The 14 strikeouts marked a season high for Arizona this year.

The Cowgirls (47-12) advance into the winner's bracket of the WCWS with Thursday night's win. They'll tface 4th-seeded Florida on Saturday at 6 p.m. CT. The contest is set to be televised on ESPN.