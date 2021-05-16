Cowgirls land national seed





STILLWATER – Oklahoma State is a regional host site for the 2021 NCAA Softball Championships, it was announced today. OSU hosts Mississippi State, Boston U, and Campbell at Cowgirl Stadium from Friday, May 21 to Sunday, May 23.

The Stillwater regional is one of 16 held across the country this weekend, each of which involves four teams.

The schedule for the Stillwater regional:

Friday, May 21

Game 1 – Oklahoma State vs. Campbell

Game 2 – Mississippi State vs. Boston U





Saturday, May 22

Game 3 – Winner G1 vs. Winner G2

Game 4 – Loser G1 vs. Loser G2

Game 5 – Winner G4 vs. Loser G3





Sunday, May 22

Game 6 – Winner G3 vs. Winner G5

Game 7 – Winner G6 vs. Loser G6 (if necessary)

Due to the NCAA’s limited capacity guidelines, tickets will go on sale one hour prior to each game at the stadium. The only seats available for purchase are tickets that go unused from the team allotments.

The champion of each regional will advance to the super regionals that will be held at campus sites from May 27-30. The eight teams that advance through the super regional round will participate in the 2021 Women’s College World Series played in Oklahoma City.

This is the ninth time overall and the second time in as many seasons that the Cowgirls have hosted an NCAA regional. Previous years were 1982, 1988, 1989, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1998 and 2019. OSU also hosted a super regional in 2011.

All games from the Stillwater regional will be broadcast on the ESPN family of networks.