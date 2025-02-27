Cowgirls continue their upward trend

Jacie Hoyt and Cowgirl basketball continued their largely winning ways in Big 12 conference play on Wednesday night, with a 74-64 win over Cincinnati. With one game left for the Cowgirls and the rest of the Big 12, OSU (23-5 overall, 13-4 Big 12) is in a tie for third place with Kansas State (25-5, 13-4). The Cowgirls do own the head-to-head win over the Wildcats by a 85-55 margin in the two teams' lone matchup in the regular season.

Akexia Smith paced the Pokes with 17 points on Wednesday night, while Micah Gray had 15, Stailee Heard had 14 and center Tenin Magassa chipped in 12.

The Cowgirls wrap up the Big 12 regular season with a trip to Kansas (16-12, 6-11) on Sunday, March 2nd. It's an opportunity to avenge an early January loss to the Jayhawks at home.