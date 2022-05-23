Cowgirls are Super-bound

STILLWATER – Kelly Maxwell pitched a complete game shutout, leading the Cowgirl softball team to a 2-0 victory on Sunday at Cowgirl Stadium.

With the win, OSU improved to 44-12 and advanced to the NCAA Super Regional round, a feat its accomplished in each of the last three seasons. It was Oklahoma State’s ninth-straight Regional victory, all of which have come in Stillwater.

Maxwell (18-4) earned the win, striking out 15 – her 13th double digit-strikeout game – in seven innings. She allowed no runs on two hits. With her performance today, Maxwell has now contributed 14 of Oklahoma State’s 17 shutouts this season.

With two outs and a full count, Miranda Elish broke the scoreless tie in the sixth inning with a solo home run to right field, her seventh.

After Karli Petty hit her second double of the game in the top of the seventh, the Cowgirls added another run on an error by shortstop Cierra Simon, allowing Petty to score from second.

OSU will play No. 9 national seed Clemson in the NCAA Stillwater Super Regional starting next weekend. It marks the fourth time in program history the Pokes will participate in the Super Regional round.

