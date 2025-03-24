Cowboys survive and advance

Bryce Thompson continued his post-season heater and Oklahoma State basketball broke a 10-game road losing streak with a 85-83 win over SMU in the NIT on Sunday.

The win advances the Cowboys to the NIT quarterfinals on Tuesday, were they will host No. 2-seeded North Texas. The win also pulled the Pokes above the .500 mark in Steve Lutz's first season with 18 wins and 17 losses.

Thompson scored 24 on Sunday afternoon, while Abou Osumane added 18 and Brandon Newman had a dozen.



Tuesday's contest with North Texas is set for a 8 p.m. CDT tip-off. Tickets are available now and will be televised on ESPN2.

