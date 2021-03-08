OStateIllustrated - Cowboys see big jump in AP poll

Following the end of the gauntlet run that saw Oklahoma State take on then No. 3 (now, 2) Baylor and then No.6 (now 10) West Virginia on the road. The Cowboys split those top 10 road games, losing at Baylor and winning at West Virginia despite being without both Cade Cunningham and Ice Likele.

A Bedlam sweep to start the gauntlet run vaulted OSU to No. 17 in last week's poll. The win at WVU saw the Pokes make another big jump when the AP poll was released on Monday morning to No. 12.

Baylor moved back to the No. 2 spot they had occupied much of the season this week. At No. 10, WVU begins a log jam of Big 12 teams from 10-13 with Kansas at 11, OSU 12 and Texas 13. Texas Tech and Oklahoma round out the Big 12's showing in the poll at No. 20 and 25, respectively.

WVU and OSU will do it all over again on Thursday morning in the Big 12 Tournament in the 4/5 seed game.