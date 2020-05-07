STILLWATER – The Oklahoma State and Oral Roberts basketball teams have agreed to a home-and-home series that will bring the Golden Eagles to Gallagher-Iba Arena on Nov. 28.

Oklahoma State will return the game to Oral Roberts in 2021-22, which will mark OSU’s first appearance in the Mabee Center since Jan. 29, 1997. The date for the 2021 game in Tulsa as well as the tipoff times and TV information for both games will be announced at a later date.

This will be the 23rd and 24th meetings between the two programs separated by just 79 miles. The Cowboys lead the all-time series, 17-5, including an 11-1 mark in GIA. OSU is 6-3 against Oral Roberts in the Mabee Center.

No stranger to Tulsa, Oklahoma State owns a 50-27 (.649) all-time record inside Tulsa city limits.

The Cowboys have taken both meetings with ORU in the Mike Boynton era, although the Golden Eagles put up a fight in OSU’s 80-75 win on Nov. 6, 2019. That day, sophomore Isaac Likekele posted 18 points, nine rebounds and five assists to help the Cowboys hold off a late charge from Deondre Burns and ORU.

Oral Roberts is coming off a 17-win season that included close contests at Oklahoma State, Tulsa, Iowa, Creighton, Wichita State and BYU. The Golden Eagles ranked 10th nationally in scoring offense at 80.2 points per game thanks to head coach Paul Mills’ up-tempo attack.

OSU currently has two former ORU head coaches on staff. Assistant coach Scott Sutton spent 18 seasons (1999-2017) as the head coach at ORU and piled up a 328-247 (.570) record and eight postseason appearances. Barry Hinson, a special assistant on the OSU staff, was 36-23 (.610) in two season at Oral Roberts from 1997-99.

Oklahoma State will return starters Likekele and Yor Anei, both juniors in 2020-21, who will be joined by a national top-10 recruiting class that includes the Naismith High School Trophy winner in Cade Cunningham.

The Cowboys also signed four-star talents Rondel Walker, Donovan Williams and Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe, as well as grad transfer sharpshooter Ferron Flavors Jr. and forward Montreal Pena.