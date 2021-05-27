Cowboys open Big 12 with Bedlam win

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma State defeated Bedlam-rival Oklahoma for the fourth time this season Wednesday night as the fourth-seeded Cowboys opened play at the Big 12 Championship with a 9-5 victory over fifth-seeded OU at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

With the win, OSU improved to 33-16-1 on the season and advances to face No. 8-seed West Virginia Thursday at 7:30 p.m. The Pokes now have four wins in six games with the Sooners this season.

Justin Campbell continued his brilliance on the mound to earn the win and improve to 7-1 on the season. The right-hander tossed six shutout innings, allowing just three hits and striking out seven.

With his seven strikeouts, Campbell now has 100 for the season, which marks the 18th time an OSU pitcher has recorded 100 strikeouts in a season. He is the 15th different Cowboy hurler to achieve the feat, and the first since Thomas Hatch (112) and Trey Cobb (100) in 2016.

Offensively, Marcus Brown led the Cowboys with a career-high three hits, while Caeden Trenkle and Matt Golda both homered. Trenkle also tallied a game-high three RBIs.

The Cowboys wasted no time getting on the scoreboard as Trenkle led off the bottom of the first with a home run to center field, his fourth round tripper of the season.

OSU added to its lead via the long ball in the fourth as another solo blast, this one by Golda, made the score 2-0.

The Pokes rallied for four runs in the fifth, scoring in a variety of ways. Christian Encarnacion-Strand led off the inning with a double and later scored on an RBI single by Brown for the first run of the frame.

Following Brown’s hit, Brock Mathis was hit by a pitch with the bases full to bring home a run before an RBI groundout by Golda plated OSU’s fifth run. The Cowboys made it 6-0 on an RBI infield single off the bat of Trenkle to cap the scoring.

OSU’s final three runs came in the seventh as Trenkle, Max Hewitt and Encarnacion-Strand recorded consecutive RBIs.

The Sooners (27-27) plated their only runs of the contest in the ninth, as five walks, a throwing error and a wild pitch led to five unearned runs.



