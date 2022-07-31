Cowboys offer pair of 2025 QB's
Oklahoma State's final mini-camp of the summer did not feature many players who went into the workout with an OSU offer. In fact, Edmond Santa Fe 2024 defensive end Bergin Kysar was the only one we...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news