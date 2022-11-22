It's no secret that Oklahoma State needs offensive line help. That's been the case for nearly a decade and is as true as ever as the 2022 season winds to a close. Despite Mike Gundy downplaying how much he plans to use the transfer portal going forward, it's a solid bet that numerous o-line offers will be extended into the portal.
The Cowboys did so on Monday, extending an offer to Florida's Joshua Braun.
Braun just entered the portal 10 days ago, but has seen offers pile up rapidly. In addition to OSU, his offfers include Penn State, Texas Tech, UCF, Duke, UNLV and Western Michigan. Florida State and Kansas are also involved.
Braun played in just two games in 2022 for the Gators before entering the portal, thereby preserving an available redshirt. With Covid exceptions, Braun will be a fourth-year sophomore next season. He has played in 26 total games at UF, starting seven in the 2021 season.