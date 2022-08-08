Cowboys No. 11 in Coaches Poll

The preseason 2022 USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll was released Monday morning and Oklahoma State is knocking on the door of the top 10.

The Cowboys ranked 11th in the poll. That continues a couple of strong trends - OSU football has been in the top 25 in six of the last seven preseason coaches polls and nine of the last 12. The Pokes have at least "received votes" in the preseason coaches poll for the last 16 consecutive years.

They're joined in the poll by (current) Big 12 mates Baylor (No. 9), Oklahoma (No. 10) and Texas (No. 18).

Amazingly - and perhaps laughingly - Texas received a first place vote.

Alabama, once again, tops the preseason coaches poll.



