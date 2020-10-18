OStateIllustrated - Cowboys move to No. 6

Despite being idle for the second straight week, Oklahoma State moved up one spot in both the AP and Coaches poll to No. 6.

Previous No. 5 North Carolina lost this weekend, paving the way for a move up. Previous No. 3 Georgia, also lost, but voters felt their loss to Alabama did not warrant a move out of the top 5.

It's the Cowboys highest ranking since they were also ranked 6th by the AP in the fourth week of the 2017 season.

OSU remains the highest-ranked Big 12 team. Iowa State checks in at No. 17, while Kansas State is 20th.The Cowboys host Iowa State next Saturday for their first match up against a ranked team. Kickoff is set for 2:30 on Fox.











