OStateIllustrated - Cowboys move into Top 10 in both polls

Three games into the 2020 season and Oklahoma State finds themselves back in the Top 10.

The Coaches Poll dropped first on Sunday and OSU was No. 10 in that poll. When the AP released its poll on Sunday afternoon, the Cowboys were also in the 10 spot. The nine teams ahead of OSU are the same in both polls, though the order differs slightly.

Today's news marks the ninth time the Cowboys have been in the Top 10 of the AP poll in the last 13 seasons. Their last time in the top 10 was in week 12 of the 2017 season.

The nine-spot jump marks OSU's largest move in the AP poll since the 2018 season. Following their third game that season, the Pokes jumped from No. 24 to 15.