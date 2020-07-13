 OStateIllustrated - Cowboys lose two commits over the weekend
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-13 10:37:02 -0500') }} football Edit

Cowboys lose two commits over the weekend

Jeff Johnson • OStateIllustrated
Publisher

Sunday afternoon proved to be a tough one on Oklahoma State football's recruiting classes. The 2021 and 2022 classes both dropped by one verbal commit on Sunday.The '22 class took the bigger hit of...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}