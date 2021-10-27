Cowboys look to bounce back versus KU

Cornerback Christian Holmes

On Kansas Receivers:

"I see a lot of guys and a couple of other guys who have a lot of speed. They have guys going hard every rep trying to get open. I have to keep my eyes in the right spot and we will be fine." On bouncing back after last week:"Going back to the drawing board knowing that's not our identity. We have to take it on the chin and shake back from it. We understand that as a lot of the veteran guys in the back end. We came out and had a great practice and are looking forward to getting back out there Saturday." On preparing for the Kansas offense: "We look at it like any other team. We work on containment and little things here and there. Like I said before we have to keep our eyes in the right spot and we should be able to do what we do best, which is stop the run. They're a good football team. They have a good running game, especially with the two guys back there. They're doing a fantastic job on that side, so we have to do our job."

Defensive End Brock Martin

On bouncing back from injury:

"It all really started in high school when I tore my ACL. I asked my surgeon and physical therapist when liability-wise was the fastest I could come back. They said four months, and that's when I came back. I got released three months and 30 days and my surgeon said I couldn't play until I practiced. It was one of those things where it carried over to all my other injuries. I have to take it seriously and be diligent about it."

On Collin Oliver:

"I told y'all during fall camp he would be an All-American. I expected nothing less when he started getting more reps. I still think he'll be an All-American. He's been named to the mid-season freshman All-America team and I think he could be named to more than just the freshman team." Keys to stopping Kansas' run game: "Get off the field on third down. I think Kansas was eight for nine or something on the first drive on third down. I don't know if that was the actual stat, but I think they were 90% on that drive. We have to get off the field on third down. We can't let them establish anything. When you let them extend those drives they get fatigued on the defensive line and linebackers and they get to do what they want. We take a lot of pride in getting off the field on third down."

Wide Receiver Tay Martin

On his touchdown catch against Iowa State:"

I remember it being in the fourth quarter and we needed a touchdown. So, it was going through my mind, 'just run a good route.' [It was] a routine play just like we did at practice. Spencer threw a great ball, so I was able to make a play on it. I was close to out of bounds, so I was just worried about if I was in or not. I was trying to just get one in, but I ended up getting two in. [It's] just practice making perfect and being in those plays at practice and translating into the game. It was dope to actually get one of those in the game. I was happy for sure."

On his relationship with quarterback Spencer Sanders:

"It's always been good, honestly. I've known Spencer since last year. We gained that connection last year already. Our birthday is a day apart. I think mine is on the 14th his is on the 15th. So, just talking and having a simple conversation and getting to know one another. We had similar, common things and from then on, it's always been a good relationship with me and him. This year, we only built on it. It's only growing from now. So, it's a real good relationship."

Offensive Lineman Jake Springfield

On OSU homecoming:

"I got to experience it my freshman year because I didn't travel with the team. I got to do the walk around; I went to the homecoming and hoops. I got to experience that. It's a really fun time. It was fun to walk around and see all the work that all the houses put in, too, with all their decorations and all that."

On the improvement of the offensive line:

"We're working hard with each other. We're staying after practices. Each person has got something small in his game that he needs to improve and then we're putting a big emphasis during practice to improve on that. Like, 'keep perfect hands, eyes and feet,' we always say. We're just working every day to improve."