OStateIllustrated - Cowboys land Texas LB

Since offering Nick Martin in early September, Oklahoma State leapt into the driver's seat for the running back/linebacker out of Texarkana, TX. On Wednesday the Cowboys beat Big 12 foes Kansas State and Texas Tech for the 2021 athlete.

From the outset, Oklahoma State recruited Martin as an outside linebacker prospect, but he is viewed by other schools in spots ranging from OLB to safety to linebacker. That's a solid fit for exactly what Mike Gundy said the Pokes have been looking for in defensive prospects on Monday in his session with the media.

"We've switched more scholarships to defense," Gundy said. "Then it was either two or three years ago, I don't remember, but we eliminated recruiting corners and safeties and linebackers. We recruit players that we think can play any of those positions, any of those five spots."