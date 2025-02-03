Cowboys land 4-star, but there's a catch

Dreshaun Ross also happens to be a 4-star rated linebacker. On that front, he's the No. 1-ranked football prospect in Iowa for 2026 and sports offers from OSU, Iowa, Iowa State, Penn State, Purdue and others.

Bo Bassett's decision looms large on Tuesday, but Taylor and the Cowboys' latest commitment is somewhat overlooked. The wrestling Pokes landed the No. 3 recruit in the 2026 class, according to FloWrestling's 2026 Big Board on Sunday.

To serve as proof of the massive impact David Taylor's hiring as OSU's head wrestling coach, we're running the second wrestling recruiting story of the day...and I can't recall writing one before.

Ross ranks just behind Bassett and Bassett's Johnstown (PA) Bishop McCort teammate Jax Forrest (who is also a top OSU target).

Ross is a massive "get" for Taylor and the wrestling program. Being that we mostly focus on football recruiting around here, the question has already come up - will he also play football at OSU?

The answer is maybe, but probably not.

I can tell you the football program would be all for that...but there haven't been specific discussions about it. Not yet, at least. Given that Ross is a potential Olympic type talent, the cards would point to a wrestling-only OSU career. The one bit of hope for those who hope he's a two-sport star in Stillwater? His football playing weight of 215 pounds would put him as a heavyweight collegiate wrestler. If that's where he really projects for NCAA wrestling, he would not have to watch his weight in the same way most wrestlers do.

The football discussion is a nice "what-if?" but shouldn't distract at all from how big the news Sunday was for Taylor and the wrestling program.