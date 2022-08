Cowboys land 2023 guard

A 3-star rated SG, Keller held offer from 16 schools. That list included Kansas State, Missouri State, Wichita State, Xavier and SMU, among others.

Mike Boynton's 2023 class doubled on Sunday night, when Killeen (TX) Ellison shooting guard Jamyron Keller pulled the trigger for the Pokes.

Interest in Keller rose throughout the summer as he repeatedly turned in solid performances. En Route to his team's (Drive Nation) Peach Invitational Tournament Championship, Keller averaged 15.1 points-per-game, plus 4.4 rebounds and four assists.

Oklahoma State extended their offer in mid-June. Keller followed that offer with an official visit to Stillwater soon after.

Keller joins Del City forward Brandon Garrison to make OSU's current two-man verbal commit list for the 2023 class.