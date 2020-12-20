OStateIllustrated - Cowboys headed to their 15th-straight bowl

Given their 7-3 record and COVID-related issues with bowl games, Oklahoma State bowling for the 15-th season in a row was all but a foregone conclusion.

Now, it's official.

OSU will head to Orlando, Florida to the Cheez-It Bowl to take on the Miami Hurricanes. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. CT on December 29 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, and the game will be televised by ESPN.

The matchup is moderately historic, as the two teams will be facing each other for just the second time. Then No. 2 Miami defeated OSU during the 1991 season.

Miami (8-2 overall; 7-2 ACC) enters the bowl season ranked No. 18 in the final set of CFP rankings after finishing third in the ACC, behind only CFP-bound Clemson and Notre Dame.

OSU was No.21 in the final CFP rankings.

The 15-straight bowl trips all fall in the Mike Gundy Era and is the longest such streak in school history. It's also the seventh-longest active streak in college football. The previous 14 bowl appearances, OSU has compiled a 9-5 record.

Ticket information

Stadium capacity is expected to be limited to 20-25 percent for the 2020 Cheez-It Bowl. Fans can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster HERE.







