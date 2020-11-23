OStateIllustrated - Cowboys fall to 21/22 in polls

With Saturday's Bedlam loss moving Oklahoma State to the two-loss column, the Cowboys took a moderately big hit in the polls.

In the Coaches poll, OSU dropped eight spots to No. 22. The AP poll was slightly better, with the Pokes dropping seven spots to No. 21.

In both polls, Oklahoma took over OSU's previous spot at No. 14.

OSU's season-opening opponent, Tulsa, finally cracked both top 25's this week. The Golden Hurricane are 5-1 with their only loss coming courtesy the Cowboys.