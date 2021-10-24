Cowboys fall to 15

Oklahoma State's stay in the top 10 was brief, this time around at least. After dropping a close game on the road to Iowa State, the Cowboys have fallen to No. 15 in both the AP and Coaches polls.

The drop was seven spots in the AP poll (from No. 8) and six spots in the Coaches Poll (from No. 9). OSU remains the second-highest ranked Big 12 team, behind Oklahoma - who fell one spot in both polls to No. 4, despite staying undefeated with a win over Kansas.

Baylor is nipping at OSU's heels at No. 16 in the AP poll, while the Bears are 18th in the Coaches Poll. ISU checks in at No. 22 and 23 in the AP and Coaches polls, respectively, to round out the ranked Big 12 teams.

In the Big 12 standings, Oklahoma remains the front-runner, while OSU, BU and ISU are all currently tied for second in the league with 3-1 records. All three of those teams have already played each other.