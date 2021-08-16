Cowboys fall just outside the AP Top 25

A week after the Coaches Poll was released, the media have chimed in with their preseason poll

While Oklahoma State checked in at No. 22 in the Coaches Poll, they did not make the AP's top 25. Based on votes received, they would be the No. 26 team if the poll extended past 25.

The Cowboys' 2021 opponents in the AP poll include No. 2 Oklahoma, No. 7 Iowa State and No. 22 Texas.

TCU, Boise State and West Virginia received votes to round out the Cowboys' 2021 schedule