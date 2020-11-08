OStateIllustrated - Cowboys drop in Coaches, steady in AP

Despite their win over Kansas State, who was a co-leader in the Big 12 Conference standings heading into Saturday's action, Oklahoma State dropped one spot in the Amway Coaches Poll to No. 13. Oregon's first win of the season propelled them ahead of the Cowboys and into their previous spot at No. 12.

OSU held steady in the AP Poll at No. 14.

The Cowboys are on a bye this coming weekend and will resume play at Oklahoma on Nov. 21. OSU is currently on top of the Big 12 standings tied with Iowa State, who they have a win against.