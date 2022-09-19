Despite a completely dominating win on Saturday, Oklahoma State was dropped one spot in both polls when they were released Sunday. That still leaves the Pokes in the top 10 in both the Associated Press and Coaches poll, however.

In the AP poll, OSU dropped from 8th to 9th this week. The Cowboys were jumped by Kentucky, who moved to eighth.

In the Coaches, it was USC doing the jumping. The Trojans moved to No. 7, dropping OSU to No. 8.

One could say "that's what happens when you play FCS teams," but that did not apply to Kentucky, who beat Youngstown State this weekend.

In the end though, whether 7th, 8th or 9th after three weeks of the 2022 football season, OSU football is well-positioned. All of their goals remain intact and residing anywhere in top 15 or so is good enough with the schedule that remains. That gets started in earnest on Oct. 1, when the Pokes head to Waco after a bye this coming weekend. That's a re-match of last season's Big 12 Championship game, and pits No. 8/9 (Coaches/AP) OSU against No. 17/17 Baylor. Also ahead on the schedule are No. 19/22 Texas in Stillwater on Oct. 22 and a trip to Norman to face No. 6/6 Oklahoma.