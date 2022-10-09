The Associated Press voters still apparently are not sold on the 5-0 Oklahoma State Cowboys.While the Pokes held firm on to their No. 7 ranking in the Coaches Poll, the AP voters vaulted Tennessee over the Cowboys despite both teams winning on Saturday. The Volunteers also hurdled former No. 6 USC in the writer's poll. Outside of those moves, the top 6 held firm in both polls.

Oklahoma State has been ranked in the top 15 of every Associated Press poll since October 3, 2021, which is a total of 18 consecutive sets of rankings. The streak sets a program record, surpassing the stretches of 17 consecutive rankings from the 2016-17 season and the 2010-11 season.

OSU sits at 5-0 for the second season in a row and it's the sixth time in the Mike Gundy era that the Cowboys have started with that mark.

The Big 12 Conference is well-represented in the polls. TCU - up next for OSU - is the second highest-ranked Big 12 program, sitting at No. 13/15 (AP/Coaches). Kansas State is next at 17/16, followed by Kansas at No. 19/20 after suffering its first loss of the season. Texas re-entered the polls at No. 22/24, while Baylor remained ranked at No. 23 in the coaches poll during its bye week.

With the exception of Baylor, all of those schools are on OSU's remaining schedule.