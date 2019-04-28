WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W. Va. – Oklahoma State’s men’s golf team used a 1-over 281 to pull away from the field at the Big 12 Championship on Sunday at The Greenbrier and capture its first conference crown under head coach Alan Bratton.

For OSU, the victory marked its first Big 12 title since 2011 and its 10th in league history. Overall, the Cowboys have now collected 55 league titles since the program’s first season in 1947.

The top-ranked team in the country, OSU finished with a 54-hole total of 13-under 827 and 11 shots clear of the field. TCU was second at 838, while Oklahoma and Texas shared third place with matching 842 totals at the par-70, 7,201-yard layout.

Viktor Hovland narrowly missed becoming the program’s 49th individual conference champion, closing with a 1-over 71 to finish at 7-under 203 and a shot off the pace of TCU’s Hayden Springer. The runner-up showing was the first of the season for the Cowboy junior, who also has three victories to his credit this season.

Matthew Wolff joined Hovland in the top 10, finishing in sole possession of seventh place at 2-under 208 after posting a closing 71. The sophomore now has eight top-10 showings on the year, including five victories.

A pair of Cowboys finished the event knotted for 14th place with sophomore Austin Eckroat and senior Zach Bauchou both finishing at 211. Eckroat carded a 73 during his final round, while Bauchou posted a 70 which included three consecutive birdies to wrap up his round.

Hayden Wood signed for the squad’s low round of the day, a 1-under 69, to climb into a tie for 31st place at 217. The senior made the turn at 1-over before putting together a clean inward nine, which included birdies at the 11th and 14th.

The Cowboys will now await their postseason destination, which will be announced on Wednesday, May 1 at 8 p.m. (CST) on Golf Channel. Regional action will take place May 13-15.

Team Scores

1. Oklahoma State—278-268-281=827

2. TCU—273-281-284=838

T3. Oklahoma—282-276-284=842

T3. Texas—281-277-284=842

5. Texas Tech—284-282-278=844

Individual Scores

1. Hayden Springer, TCU—64-68-70=202

2. Viktor Hovland, OSU—68-64-71=203

7. Matthew Wolff, OSU—70-67-71=208

T14. Zach Bauchou, OSU—73-68-70=211

T14. Austin Eckroat, OSU—69-69-73=211

T31. Hayden Wood, OSU—71-77-69=217