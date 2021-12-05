Cowboys and Irish set for Fiesta Bowl

STILLWATER – Oklahoma State makes its third appearance in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl when it takes on Notre Dame at noon CT on New Year’s Day at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, it was announced today.

The Cowboys, who finished first in the regular season Big 12 standings and No. 9 in the final College Football Playoff rankings, take on a Fighting Irish squad that was 11-1 and finished fifth in the final CFP rankings. It is the first meeting between the two teams.

Fans can purchase tickets by visiting okstate.com/tickets, calling 877-ALL-4-OSU or emailing tickets@okstate.edu. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting at 1 p.m. CT on Monday, December 6. A limited quantity of specially-priced tickets for students go on sale to All-Sports Pass holders at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, December 8. Fans can visit okstatefantravel.com for official bowl travel information from the OSU Alumni Association.

This marks OSU’s fifth trip to a New Year’s Six bowl game since 2010, as the Cowboys played in the Cotton Bowl in 2010, the Fiesta Bowl in 2012, the Cotton Bowl in 2014, the Sugar Bowl in 2016 and now the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl in 2022.

OSU is making its 16th consecutive appearance in a bowl game, which is the sixth-longest active streak in the nation. Among teams with a minimum of 20 bowl appearances, Oklahoma State ranks third nationally with a 64.5 winning percentage. The Cowboys have won four of their last five bowl games, most recently handing Miami (Fla.) a 37-34 defeat in the Cheez-It Bowl last season.

OSU’s history at the Fiesta Bowl includes a 16-6 win over BYU in 1974 and a 41-38 overtime win over Stanford in 2012. It’s Notre Dame’s sixth trip to the Fiesta Bowl. The first five yielded a 1-4 record, with the most recent visit in 2016.





Longest Active Bowl Streaks

25 Georgia

23 Oklahoma

20 Wisconsin

18 Alabama

17 Clemson

16 Oklahoma State

14 Miami (Fla.)

13 Texas A&M