Cowboys and Cowgirls both preseason top 10

Oklahoma State fans should be officially geared up for exciting seasons on the diamond, as both Cowboy baseball and Cowgirl softball are garnering serious pre-season attention.

In the latest round of pre-season rankings, D1Softball tabbed Kenny Gajewski's Cowgirls as the No. 3 team in the nation. That ranking gives the state of Oklahoma and the Big 12 two of the top three spots in the ranking, with defending National Champion Oklahoma at No. 1.

In D1Baseball's pre-season ranking, Oklahoma State baseball is tabbed as the No. 7 team in the nation. They were also at seven by Collegiate Baseball.

The Big 12 also has the No. 1 squad in the D1Baseball ranking, with the Texas Longhorns holding that spot. Overall, the Big 12 has No.'s 1, 7, 14 (Texas Tech) and 17 (TCU). Overall, the SEC dominates the ranking, with six teams in the top 10 and eight in the top 25.

Cowgirl softball gets things started on February 10th, with a trip to Tempe to take on Arizona State. Baseball gets started the following week in a big way with a three-game series at No. 3 Vanderbilt.