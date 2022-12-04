Oklahoma State's bowl destination is set and the Cowboys will face the Wisconsin Badgers in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix on December 27th.

The 9:15 C.T. contest will be the first ever meeting between OSU and Wisconsin. OSU finished 7-5 and fifth in the Big 12 standings, while the Badgers posted a 6-6 mark while finishing fifth in the Big 10's west divison.

Formerly known as the Coppper, Insight.com/Insight, Buffalo Wild Wings, Cactus and Cheez-it Bowl, the 2022 edition will be OSU's third appearance in the bowl. They defeated Indiana in 2007 in the Insight.com Bowl and Washington in 2015 in the Cactus Bowl.

Today's announcement marks the 17th season in a row the Cowboys are bowl-bound, a mark that has them sixth in the country for active bowl streaks. Wisconsin checks in at No. 3 on that same list.