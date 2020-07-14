OStateIllustrated - Cowboys add WR

Oklahoma State got a bit of a surprise verbal commitment at noon on Tuesday, when Missouri City (TX) Ridge Point receiver John Paul Richardson announced via Twitter. A three-star in the 2021 class, Richardson had previously narrowed his list to OSU, Arkansas and TCU, but had not set a pre-planned announcement date and time.

Richardson is an intriguing prospect in part because he fits a mold established by guys like Josh Cooper, Josh Stewart, Jalen McCleskey and David Glidden. The other part that's intriguing is that he is the son of former Texas A&M quarterback Bucky Richardson.

Our interview with Richardson is happening right now, so check back this afternoon for a full update.