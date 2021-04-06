OStateIllustrated - Cowboys add weekend series

STILLWATER – Oklahoma State will host UNC Wilmington in a three-game series at O’Brate Stadium this weekend. These games replace the Cowboys’ previously scheduled series against Central Arkansas, which was canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the UCA program.

Friday’s opener against UNCW is scheduled for a 6 p.m. start, as is Saturday’s contest. Sunday’s finale is slated for 1 p.m. The first two contests will stream on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Ticket holders with mobile tickets are asked to update their tickets; all previous tickets will be activated for this weekend’s games.

The Cowboys are 18-7-1 on the season, including a 13-4-1 mark at O’Brate Stadium.

UNCW, which was originally scheduled to face James Madison in a conference road series this weekend, will bring a 15-9 record to Stillwater.