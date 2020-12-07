OStateIllustrated - Cowboys add Texas safety

Cowboys add Texas safety
Somewhat lost in the hubbub of a game weekend was the verbal commitment of Lyrik Rawls.
Though he is a fairly big addition - three-star, Texas Top 100 and the No. 54 safety in the nation - Rawls went with a very understated route for announcing. On senior night at Marshall, Texas, Rawls opted for a picture with his mom and a simple tweet of "Go Pokes
Go Pokes🍊‼️Committed pic.twitter.com/TKQKRf3GVU— Lee📷 (@RawlsLyrik) December 5, 2020
A rangy safety in the same mold as current Cowboy Tre Sterling, Rawls had a final top five of OSU, Kansas, TCU, Houston and Texas Tech. He also held offers from Arizona, Arkansas, Indiana, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Missouri among others.
Rawls is OSU's 18th commitment for the 2021 class. The early signing day is next Wednesday, December 16th and as of now, Rawls and the rest of the verbal commits are expected to sign on that date.