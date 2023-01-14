Former Michigan State running back Elijah Collins will spend his fifth and final season in Stillwater.

As news was breaking on Friday that transfer portal running back Sean Tyler was flipping his commitment to Minnesota, Oklahoma State was welcoming at least two portal RB's to Stillwater for official visits. And one of those has already committed to the Cowbohys.

Collins exploded on to the scene at MSU as a redshirt freshman in 2019, rushing for nearly 1,000 yards. Perhaps as much as any player I'm aware of, COVID-19 had a huge effect on Collins. He contracted the disease in the summer of 2020. Though he did participate in the Covid-shortened 2020 season, his numbers fell dramatically. Later, Collins said the disease had robbed him of size and speed.

He had regained much of that for the 2021 season, but found himself behind Wake Forest transfer Kenneth Walker III.

This past season, Collins was MSU's second-leading rusher and tied for the lead in rushing scores. He tallied 318 yards on 70 carries, along with six rushing TD's in 2022 and added 14 catches for 93 yards.

Transfers in to the running back room continually clogged things for Collins. That shouldn't be a problem at OSU. The 6-1, 215-pounder definitely adds some size to the RB room in Stillwater. He has one season left to play.

Collins is OSU's second power 5 transfer (and second from the B1G) to announce on Saturday, joining Iowa WR Arland Bruce IV Other visitors were in Stillwater this weekend, so keep an eye on the news in The Corral, OSI's premium message forum.