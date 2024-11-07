Cowboys add in-state target
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
OSU's four-game skid may have its first after-effect in the recruiting class.
Week 6 featured a huge game from one of the in-state verbals
A run-in with a cow over the weekend left Mike Gundy doing his weekly presser in an audio-only format
This week's update includes news that a pair of current verbals are out for the season.
The boards and X were busting with rumors of coaching and depth chart moves. Here is the latest as we know it
OSU's four-game skid may have its first after-effect in the recruiting class.
Week 6 featured a huge game from one of the in-state verbals
A run-in with a cow over the weekend left Mike Gundy doing his weekly presser in an audio-only format