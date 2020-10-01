 OStateIllustrated - Cowboys add 2021 OL
Cowboys add 2021 OL

Jeff Johnson • OStateIllustrated
Oklahoma State added an offensive lineman commit for the 2021 class on Thursday afternoon. It was foreshadowed by a couple of hours by a tweet from head coach Mike Gundy.

Staff writer Casey Jordan reached out to Silas Barr on a hunch that he might be the new verbal. At the time, Barr confirmed it, but wasn't announcing until Friday afternoon. Something apparently changed, as Barr tweeted out his commitment around 5 on Thursday.

OSU recently offered and that was enough to get Barr to flip from North Texas. He's a lean 6-5 by 260 pounds, which fits a mold offensive line coach Charlie Dickey has been pursuing lately.

Check back soon, as we should have an update directly from Barr.

{{ article.author_name }}