Cowboys add 2020 QB commit
New Oklahoma State offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson is on the board in recruiting, and got there in a big way landing 4-star quarterback Shane Illingworth on Wednesday.
Committed to Oklahoma State University.... See you soon Stillwater! #GoPokes #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/4PT9rNI5yK— Shane Illingworth (@shane_wayne0411) May 16, 2019
OSU extended an offer to Illingworth on May 2. The 6-5, 220-pounder has not visited Stillwater yet, but plans to in the near future. He is OSU's eighth commitment for the 2020 class. He joins 2019 signee Brendan Costello as back-to-back QB commitments from the state of California.