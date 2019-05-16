News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-16 12:02:23 -0500') }} football Edit

Cowboys add 2020 QB commit

Jeff Johnson • OStateIllustrated.com
Publisher

New Oklahoma State offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson is on the board in recruiting, and got there in a big way landing 4-star quarterback Shane Illingworth on Wednesday.

OSU extended an offer to Illingworth on May 2. The 6-5, 220-pounder has not visited Stillwater yet, but plans to in the near future. He is OSU's eighth commitment for the 2020 class. He joins 2019 signee Brendan Costello as back-to-back QB commitments from the state of California.

