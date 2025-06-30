Cowboy players for B12 Media Days set

Oklahoma State football announced their group of players who will be attending Big 12 Media Days this morning on X.

Redshirt senior cornerback Cam Smith, sophomore tight end Josh Ford and defensive lineman Iman Oates will represent the Pokes in Frisco, Texas. The conference media days will take place on July 8 & 9. The Cowboy contingent and head coach Mike Gundy will meet with the media on the second of those two dates.

It's somewhat rare that the group does not include a quarterback. Given the fact that none of the three rostered quarterbacks have played a snap in a college football game, it fits with Gundy's previous policies.