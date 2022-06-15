Cowboy hoops offers 2024 in-stater
Mike Boynton and staff have turned their eyes to Edmond, offering 2024 point guard T.O. Barrett on Wednesday morning. Barrett, a taller point at 6-3 was a leader on Edmond North's 6A state champion...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news