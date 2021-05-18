Cowboy Golf takes the lead in Stillwater Regional

STILLWATER– Oklahoma State’s men’s golf team used a strong second round to charge up the leaderboard on Monday during the first day of action at the NCAA Stillwater Regional at Karsten Creek.

After opening with an even-par 288 during their morning round, the Cowboys fired a 17-under 271 in the afternoon to take a two-shot advantage over Illinois heading into the final round of play. The Cowboys stand at 559. Illinois checks in at 561, SMU at 570, Baylor held the fourth position at 576 and Northwestern came in at 579 and in fifth place.

SMU’s Noah Goodwin carded rounds of 66 and 67 for an 11-under total of 133 to lead the individual race by five shots.

Cowboy freshman Bo Jin followed an opening 74 with a 65 to climb 27 spots into sole possession of third place at 139. Jin’s second round included a bogey-free outward nine of 4-under 32. After posting bogeys at the 10th and 11th, he rallied with birdies at Nos. 12, 14 and 15 before closing with an eagle at the par-5 18th.

Jin was joined in the top 10 by sophomore Eugenio Chacarra and junior Austin Eckroat. Chacarra posted round of 71 and 70 to stand at 3-under 141 and tied for ninth place. Eckroat posted a 70 and 71 to finish the day among the group at 141 as well.

Sophomore Aman Gupta signed for rounds of 73 and 71 to come in tied for 15th place at 144.

Freshman Jonas Baumgartner opened with a 75 before freshman Brian Stark entered the lineup for the second round and carded a 65 of his own. Stark’s 7-under tally included bookend eagles at the first and 18th. He added four birdies on the day.

The Cowboys will begin their final round tomorrow at 10 a.m. and will be grouped with Illinois and SMU.

Team Scores

1. Oklahoma State—288-271=559

2. Illinois—286-275=561

3. SMU—293-277=570

4. Baylor—290-286=576

5. Northwestern—286-293=579

Individual Scores

1. Noah Goodwin, SMU—66-67=133

3. Bo Jin, OSU—74-65=139

T9. Eugenio Chacarra, OSU—71-70=141

T9. Austin Eckroat, OSU—70-71=141

T15. Aman Gupta, OSU—73-71=144

Sub. Jonas Baumgartner—75

Sub. Brian Stark—65